REPORT: Braves Expected to Call Up Rising Pitching Prospect to Majors
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly calling up one of their top pitching prospects, Didier Fuentes. Nearly a week after being promoted to Triple-A, he's heading to the show, according to source. He is expected to make a start when he's called up.
All of the Braves' spots in the rotation for their series with the Marlins in Miami are still listed as to be determined. From what Atlanta Braves on SI has heard, it could be as soon as Friday's series opener.
He made just one start for Triple-A Gwinnett on June 14, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing a run on three hits while walking none and striking out six. He threw 46 of his 71 pitches for strikes.
Fuentes signed with the Braves out of Colombia for $75,000 during the 2022 international signing period. He spent the first season in the complex league before spending two seasons with Single-A Augusta.
Fuentes is now the Braves' No. 10 prospect in their system and has been quickly rising through the ranks this season. He began his season with High-A Rome and moved up a level every few starts. The 20-year-old righty seriously began to catch attention during his performance during the Spring Breakout in March.
He took the mound for the final three innings of the game and shut down Detroit Tigers' prospect hitters. He pitched a scoreless outing, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out seven. Four of his punchouts came on fastballs up in the zone. Two came on the slider and one looked like it came off of his splitter. His strikeouts came in a few spots: up in the zone, just off the outside half of the plate and one down at the knees.
“It averaged 93.6 mph last year and topped out at 97 mph, playing up thanks to a low release and impressive VAA (vertical approach angle),” His prospect profile on MLB.com said. “His 84 to 85 mph slider is a solid breaking ball and his best secondary offering. He has a splitter as an offspeed choice but doesn’t throw it often.”
It's not known how long he will stay in the Majors for. However, even one start would help give the rotation some extra rest, especially after a couple starters had been pitching deeper into games.