Braves Speedway Classic Jersey Brings Familiar NASCAR Flair
The 2025 MLB Speedway Classic is less than 30 days away, and the jersey that the Atlanta Braves will wear for the event is catching attention online.
Notable Braves fan "UnkZuna from the Braves" posted a photo of an event-themed Ronald Acuña Jr. jersey, likely from the team store at Truist Park, on X (formerly Twitter). It was quickly reposted by Jomboy Media, bringing attention to a wider audience.
The first photo shows the back of the jersey, which features NASCAR-style numbers. For those unfamiliar with the sport or who haven't watched in a while, the numbers tend to be displayed in big, bold or bubble fonts with drop shadows or large borders that help them stand out.
Knowing that these vehicles can top 200 miles per hour on the straightaway, the more the numbers stand out, so fans can see where their favorite driver is in the race, the better.
There is no photo of the front, but it can safely be assumed that it looks more like a regular Braves jersey. They don't really need to do more than that. Sometimes, less is more.
The Speedway Classic will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, in Bristol, Tenn., at the Bristol Motor Speedway when the Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds. It will officially be a Reds home game and the series finale of a road series played, for the first two games, in Cincinnati.
It will be the first regular-season game in Tennessee played by American League or National League teams. Multiple teams in the Negro Leagues called Nashville home in the early 20th century, most notably the Nashville Stars.
As part of the festivities, country music star Tim McGraw, who is the son of the late MLB closer Tug McGraw, will perform a pregame concert alongside Pitbull.