Braves Spencer Strider Looks His Best Yet in Latest Rehab Start
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider dominated in Friday’s rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett. He pitched 5 1/3, no-hit shutout innings, allowing two walks and striking out eight.
He threw exactly 75 pitches. He was pulled with a 1-2 count on a batter to ensure it. The Braves are handling his limits during recovery that strictly.
While Strider was perfect in his return on Spring Training, this is arguably his best outing to date. More longevity was shown in his one while maintaining a dominant showing. He’s almost ready.
Strider will likely get one more rehab start before making his return to the staff at the end of the month. Based on the pace of increasing his workload, the goal should be to get him up to 90 pitches in his next starts. In his last start, that limit would have gotten him close to a seven-inning outing.
In two rehab starts, he has a 1.08 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched.
Strider is finishing up his recovery from a UCL injury he suffered two starts into last season. He didn’t require Tommy John surgery, but he had a brace put into his elbow.
In 32 starts during his last full season, he finished with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 109 ERA+ in 186 2/3 innings. He led the National League in strikeouts with 281. This earned him an All-Star appearance, and he finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting.
The Braves rotation needs him back badly. Reynaldo López is out long-term due to a right shoulder injury that required arthroscopic surgery to assess. He has been moved to the 60-day Injured List.
Once Strider is back, the rotation should look as follows:
- Chris Sale
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Spencer Strider
- AJ Smith-Shawer
- Grant Holmes/Bryce Elder
Holmes was initially expected to head to the bullpen, but with López out, that spot is still anyone's game. Bryce Elder made his first MLB start of the season against the Dodgers on Wednesday. He allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks in four innings pitched.
That fifth spot will likely stay in flux, but Strider assures there are four bonafide starters in the rotation. Most teams would kill to have that.