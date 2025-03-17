Braves Spencer Strider Perfect in Spring Training Debut
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider made his Grapefruit League debut on Monday. The only word to describe it is perfect.
He retired all eight Boston Red Sox batters he faced striking out six of them. Five of those punchouts came consecutively following a ground out to start the game.
He needed just 27 pitches in his return and threw 23 of them for strikes (85%). Whatever approach the Braves have taken with Strider, it looked completely worth it after his outing.
"Let's not forget, he's still the best pitcher on this team," Chris Sale said ahead of Strider’s outing Monday morning.
If there was anyone who heard that quote and wasn’t so sure, they have now seen Strider go and pitch to a level that validates the hype.
Strider was sidelined with an elbow injury just two starts into the 2024 season. He didn’t undergo Tommy John surgery, but he was still required to sit out the remainder of the year.
In 32 starts during his last full season, he finished with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 109 ERA+ in 186 2/3 innings. He led the National League in strikeouts with 281. This earned him an All-Star appearance, and he finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting.
Once he’s back, FanGraphs has projected that you will see Strider be one of the top arms in the rotation. He is projected to finish with a 9-5 record, a 3.20 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched, a 1.10 WHIP, a 2.9 WAR and a 3.05 FIP.
Depending on how the rest of his spring goes, it will be worth seeing how these projections adjust. Of course, the regular season is a different animal, but for now, this first game is helping build confidence in what he will bring to the Braves rotation once he gets back.
Based on recent reports, Strider is currently expected to be back between mid-April and late April.