Braves Strider Update Could Be Back Soon But Timing, Plan Still TBD
The Atlanta Braves are in striking distance of getting Spencer Strider back in the rotation. However, this situation still isn't clear yet.
According to The Athletic's David O'Brien, Strider said he feels ready. However, he doesn't know yet if the Braves will add him to the rotation yet without a rehab assignment. He had a PPP (platlet-poor plasma) injection that he thinks helped speed up the healing.
Sale has been consistenly throwing throughout his time on the injured list, making these options possible. Braves manager Brian Snitker said during the series against the Reds that it's not known yet if Strider would have to build back up at all if he returned to the rotation immediately.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports that the earliest that Strider could be back in the Red Sox rotation could be this upcoming Friday at the start of the Red Sox series.
The Braves also have to keep the bullpen into account with the number of days without an off-day (17 days). The next off-day is May 19. Sale's next start would be on Friday, so if Strider came in to start, Sale would get an extra day of rest. The rotation was shuffled a few times last season to give Sale more rest last season.
The scheduled started for the upcoming four-game series against the Nationals are Grant Holmes, Spencer Schwellenbach, Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawever. All four starters are coming off either a strong start or a recent strong stretch.
Strider made one start following his return from recovering from UCL surgery. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ahead of his second start, he went down with a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He was doing nothing out of the ordinary when the injury happened.
In his last full season, Strider made 30 starts, finishing 20-5, with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, 113 ERA+ and 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched. This effort earned him his first and currently only All-Star appearance and a fourth-place finish in Cy Young voting.