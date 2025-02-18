Braves' Stripers Reveal Promos, Including Braves Legend Appearance
The Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, has released their promotional schedule for 2025. Along with the usual promos such as T-shirt and bobblehead giveaways, a Braves legend will make an appearance.
World Series champion Marquis Grissom will be in the building on Saturday, May 17, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1995 World Series. Grissom famously caught the final out in Game 6.
Grissom will be around to meet fans and pose for pictures. It was not said if autographs were or were not allowed.
He spent just two seasons in Atlanta, but he made his mark on the team. In 297 games, he batted .286 with 35 home runs and 116 RBIs. He won a Gold Glove in both seasons and received MVP votes in 1996.
The Braves also won the National League Pennant in 1996 with Grissom in center fielder.
Other Giveaways in Gwinnett
The Stripers will have weekly promos with different themes and standout giveaways. Two notable giveaways include Jimmy Carter (July 5) and Chipper Jones (Sept. 6) bobbleheads. There will also be a Stripers’ jersey giveaway May 31.
Here is the daily promo themes for the 2025 season:
- T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans will collect a series of unique, limited-edition Stripers t-shirts on select Tuesdays.
- Wet Nose Wednesday: For our four-legged fans, it’s free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank.
- Throwback Thursday: We’re throwing back the prices and the themes! Enjoy $2 food and drink specials on Thursday nights all season long.
- Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after each Friday game (weather permitting).
- Soundcheck Saturday: Enjoy live performances from local bands and rising artists prior to select Saturday games.
- Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): Bring the whole family for a matinee game and enjoy Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).