Braves Top-10 Prospect Struggles But Shows Flashes in Major League Debut
Didier Fuentes struggled early on in his major league debut as the Atlanta Braves fell to the Miami Marlins on Friday in the series opener. That loss snaps a three-game losing streak, and the Braves lose their first series opener since June 6.
Fuentes pitched five innings, allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three. He threw 58 of his 87 pitches for strikes. His fastball showed some life, sitting around 96 mph and maxing out at 98. His command wasn't always there with it; he missed high in the zone quite a bit. However, his curveball and sweeper saw some success early on.
At the very least, he fulfilled a major purpose in his start. Manager Brian Snitker wanted to give the rest of the starting rotation an extra day of rest. Fuentes helped make it happen. Regardless of the reasoning behind his call-up and how it went, he got to have a moment he will never forget.
However, to say it was all bad wouldn't be telling the whole story. Fuentes pitched a scoreless first inning of work before getting into trouble in the second and third innings. After picking up his first career strikeout, he gave up an RBI single to Liam Hicks. An inning later, he allowed a three-run home run to Agustín Ramírez.
After that, he pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to finish off the night. He started to get a handle on things a bit as the game went on.
His callup had a storyline to it that went beyond what happened on the mound. His father flew to Miami from Colombia to come see his son's Major League debut in person. With two outs in the top of the first inning, Austin Riley hit a foul ball just past the first base dugout, and Fuentes' dad caught the ball.
He got to see his son live out his dream of being a Major Leaguer, all while having a piece of the game to take home with him.
Given he only had one Triple-A start ahead of this call-up, he'll likely be sent back down to Triple-A soon. However, with his quick rise, he'll be back. This was a preview of what's to come for a pitcher who turned 20 earlier this week.