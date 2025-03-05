Braves Top Pitching Prospect Gets Good News After Injury Scare
Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher and top pitching prospect Cam Caminiti is in the clear following an injury scare. In a recent outing, he experienced forearm tightness and went in for an MRI, per source. The results were that he just had tendinitis.
So, he'll have to take some time to rest up and let it subside. But any major longterm injury has been avoided.
Caminiti, the cousin of the late 1996 National League MVP Ken Caminiti, was drafted by the Braves 24th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. Following the draft, he was listed as the team's No. 1 prospect in the system. The recent update to the top 30 ranked him No. 2 behind catcher Drake Baldwin.
So far, he has appeared in one professional game. He started a game for the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets, pitching three innings of one run ball, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out four.
His arsenal consists of a four-seem fastball. curveball, slider and changeup. The highlight is his fastball which is rated a 60 on the 20-to-80 scale. At that rating, it is considered "plus" stuff. During his final year of high school, it sat between 93 mph and 95 mph and could reach up to 98 mph.
His slider and changeup are both rated a 55, which is consired above average. According to his 2025 scouting report, his changeup took "a big step forward" last year.
"Caminiti was a center fielder when he was a position player, and his athleticism enables him to repeat his delivery and find the strike zone.," his MLB.com scouting report said of him. "There's a lot of ceiling here as he focuses on pitching only for the first time, with the potential to develop into a very good big league starter."
The 18-year-old lefty is expected to reach the Major Leagues in 2028. He's going to have a good amount of time in the minors barring a big leap, but this projection has him arriving at a still young 21 years old.