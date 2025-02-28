Braves Top Prospect Has Biggest Day at the Plate Yet in Spring Training
Atlanta Braves catching prospect Drake Baldwin had a strong day at the plate in the Spring Training matchup against the Miami Marlins.
He finished the day 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Through five games, he is slashing .444/.583/.556 with an extra-base hit and the aforementioned couple of runs driven in.
Baldwin’s big day coincided with another slow day at the plate for veteran catcher Sean Murphy. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and struck out twice. Murphy’s job isn’t in danger but the top prospect’s performance at the plate is going to draw more attention to how well he performs during each game.
Right now, it should be expected that Baldwin will start the season in Triple-A to ensure he gets consistent playing time. But he’s quickly building more of a case to get an immediate call up the moment more playing time in the Majors comes about.
Baldwin headlines the non-roster invitee list this Spring. However, it’s only a matter of time until he’s added to the 40-man roster.
Last season, he represented the Braves in the Futures Game during All-Star Weekend. He reached Triple-A for the first time late in the year and that’s where he truly began to stand out.
In 72 Triple-A games, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
That run late in the year earned him the honor of being the Braves Minor League Player of the Year according to Baseball America. He’s also implied to now be the Braves top prospect on MLB.com. The team’s top 30 isn’t out yet, but he’s the highest-ranking Braves prospect in the top 100.
Baldwin shined even brighter in the Arizona Fall League this offseason. In 13 games with the Peoria Javelinas, he slashed .377/.452/.491 with one home run, three total extra-base hits and nine RBIs. He struck out just nine times over 62 plate appearances (14.5%).