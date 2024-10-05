Brewers Shortstop a Logical Free Agent Target for Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves struggled at a few positions offensively in 2024. One glaring one was at the shortstop position.
Orlando Arcia’s glove and a lack of an alternative were the only justifications for having him out there during the season. He had become a liability at the plate.
In 157 games, he batted .218 with a .625 OPS, 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. Those 46 RBIs are impressive given how poorly he hit with runners in scoring position - a league-worst .155 average.
No matter how much the Braves might like Arcia, there are better options out there. One of them has already packed it up for the offseason and is a free agent this winter. Willy Adames is a perfect candidate to get firepower back into the Braves lineup.
Serious Pop at the Shortstop Position
Adames is coming off a career-high in home runs (32) and RBIs (112). He’s not the best hitter for average (.251), but he makes up for it with a solid walk rate (10.8%) and a lot of extra-base hits. When including doubles, he had no triples, Adames had 65 extra-base hits last season.
Arcia, meanwhile, had 41 extra-base hits, not even 10 more than Adames hit home runs.
The most intriguing part of Adames’, however, is how he performs with runners in scoring position. In this clutch situation, Adames bats .293 with a 1.073 OPS, with 18 of his home runs coming in this situation. His OPS in this situation was the eighth-best in the league in 2024.
It’s also the best for those on the free-agent market this offseason.
He even hit 13 three-run home runs this season. This is tied with Ken Griffey Jr. for the single-season record.
The Braves would be swapping one of the worst clutch bats in the league for one of the best.
How Much Will It Cost to Sign Him?
Adames is coming off a season where he made $12.25 million. According to Spotrac, his market value is $25.4 million a year for six years ($152.2 million). This deal would make him the fifth-highest-paid shortstop in the league.
There is some caution that should be noted when inking a 29-year-old to this kind of deal.
Some similar contracts, by value per year, were handed out to Dansby Swanson ($25.2 million) when he was signed away along with Javier Baez ($23.3 million). Neither have lived up to their contracts.
However, there are some examples where it’s been worth the money. He would make about the same per year as Trea Turner ($27 million) but for half the length. Turner is on an 11-year deal.
Adames would also be cheaper than other previous signings, such as Carlos Correa.
All signs point to locking down a shortstop in his prime years, and on a solid contract, should the Braves be able to sign him.