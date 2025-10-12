Brian Snitker, Braves Manager Candidates Spotted at Auburn Game
The Atlanta Braves had a presence on the sidelines for the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry (Georgia vs Auburn) out on the Plains on Saturday. Now, former manager Brian Snitker and his wife, Ronnie, were spotted alongside some notable former player names.
Legendary third baseman Chipper Jones and All-Star pitcher (and Auburn alum) Tim Hudson were seen taking in the game. What stands out most among the former Braves players are the two who could potentially be the next Braves manager.
Multiple reports from local reporters saw speculative candidate David Ross at the game. He's photographed in a group picture that was posted on X by Auburn reporter Jason Caldwell.
It should be noted that, like Hudson, Ross used to play at Auburn. That being said, a reported exchange adds to the appearance. WSB's Alison Mastrangelo reported that Snitker told Ross that he hopes to see him in Atlanta soon. She added that no response was given about it.
What stands out in particular as well is who is photographed and not mentioned. Another potential managerial candidate, Mark DeRosa, is in attendance, too. DeRosa is a UPenn grad, unlike the others. He's not taking in the scenes of his former school.
There is no reported reason he is there. Let's make sure that is clear. However, it is still noteworthy that he is out there with everyone. He could be out there because he is specifically a managerial candidate.
He could very well just be there because he is a former teammate of Chipper. For all we know, he just got invited to tag along. However, the timing is very convenient.
Both could be in for some type of position on the coaching staff if both are in attendance, too. There are countless under-the-radar reasons these two are there together.
Ross said in interviews earlier this month that he hopes to manage in the Majors again, and that he is interested in the Braves open position. The former Braves catcher managed the Cubs from 2020 to 2023.
DeRosa has mainly spent his time as an MLB Network analyst since his retirement, but his time managing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic has made him a candidate as well.
We'll have to wait and see if this sighting means anything more than an alumni meet up. The Braves will not be actively updating on the situation, so we're at the will of reports to get a grasp on the situation. So far, this is what we got.