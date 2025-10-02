Brian Snitker Reflects on What Time as Braves Manager Meant
The Atlanta Braves won't bid farewell to Brian Snitker, but they took the moment to honor his accomplishments as he moves into his next chapter with the organization. For the first time in decades, he won't be a manager, nor a coach. He's now a senior advisor.
His farewell press conference gave him the stage to reflect on it all. He got the chance with his wife, Ronnie, alongside him, as well as some players who came to see him off. Notable players in the crowd included Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Reynaldo López.
Before he even had the chance to speak, he had to take a deep breath. The emotions were starting to build. He asked for a moment as he regrouped.
"Honestly, I never thought I'd manage one day in the Major Leagues, let alone 10 years," he said on Wednesday, then took another pause. "I never thought I'd ever hoist a trophy or be around a group of guys that makes this so special."
It goes beyond just getting to have achieved the dreams that being a Major League manager entails. Another meaningful aspect of it is getting to have the relationships that come with the territory as well. Without the greater team, none of it would be possible.
"It's about the players, and we've been fortunate here to probably have the greatest group of players, coaches, the whole building," he said. "And I said this after winning the World Series, it takes a whole building to do something special."
He added that he felt many of the friendships he forged during his tenure would last the rest of his lifetime.
While he said that he knew that when he signed his three-year extension that reached it's end, he needed the time after the final game to still fully think it over. It's not easy making a life-changing decision when still on the grind. He still had a job to do.
It's why there was no moment for a big send-off the same way there was for Charlie Morton back on Sunday. You can't have a send-off if you aren't fully at peace with the idea of hanging it up. Once he was home and could take his mind off the season, he was able to make the decision. Sometimes, the choice comes even if there isn't necessarily a right time to do it.
If you wait until you're ready to retire," Snitker said, "you never will."
What makes it even better for Snitker is that he'll get another chapter with the organization that he's been with for nearly 50 years and gave him the chance to be an MLB manager. He assures he'll be at Spring Training and no one will be able to fully get rid of him just yet.
His tutelage doesn't have to be absent from those who played for him.
Snitker heads to his new journey, but being a World Series winner and a manager of the year can never be taken away from him. The achievements and getting to still have a presense make it easy to have no regrets.
He powered through, paid his dues and the opportunity came his way. Perhaps we can all learn a lesson from him. Everyone has a dream they can still live out, even if they think it's a long shot.