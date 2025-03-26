REPORT: Brother of Braves Star Makes Mets Opening Day Roster
It's time for some sibiling rivalry among two rival teams in the National League East. Infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., has reportedly been added to the New York Mets' Opening Day roster.
The younger Acuña made his MLB debut last season as a late-season call-up for the Mets. In 14 games down, the stretch, he looked solid. He had a slash line of .308/.325/.641 with three home runs and six RBIs. He had six extra-base hits in total.
He didn't have the best Spring Training with a .250 average and a .573 OPS. However, the Braves need for infield depth and a previous sample size get him on the roster. The 23-year-old right-handed hitter can also play outfield if needed. However, he has yet to play the position in a Major League game, nor has he played it in Spring Training. He's exclusively been a middle infielder in the field.
Acuña is the Mets No. 7 prospect and third highest ranked infielder.
The Braves and Mets don't meet for the first time until June. The older brother, Ronald, should be back in the lineup well before then. Assuming the younger Acuña continues to establish himself with the Mets, this could lead to some fun storylines between the two.
Both teams will square off first in Atlanta during a three-game series played June 17 to June 19. A four-game series will follow in Flushing, Queens, June 23 to June 26. Six more games will follow between the two teams in August.
Eventually, a third brother, Bryan, could enter the mix. He's in the Twins system. However, he's 19 years old and has yet to play above rookie ball. So, we'll have to settle for some fun tween a duo of brothers for now.