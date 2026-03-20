Atlanta Braves Settle on Opening Day Starter vs. Royals

The Atlanta Braves have made the expected choice for their opening day starter. They announced that Chris Sale will be on the bump.

Opening day will be at home, where the Braves will open the season on Friday, March 27, against the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

This will be the second time that Sale will be the opening day starter. He was on the mound when the Braves started last season out in San Diego.

He’s coming off another All-Star season, albeit one split in two by a freak rib injury. In 21 outings, 20 of which were starts, Sale pitched to a 2.58 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, and 165 strikeouts over 125 1/3 innings. In his final 16 games, he had a 1.76 ERA.

If he had been healthy throughout the season, maybe he could have found himself in another race for the Cy Young. It would’ve been a tall task to beat out Paul Skenes, but a case for a finalist honor could have been within reach.

Fortunately for the Braves, he’ll have a few more opportunities to push for more hardware. Last month, he signed an extension that can keep him in town through the 2028 season, if a club option for that season is exercised.

He'll make $27 million in 2027 and would make $30 million if he sticks around for 2028. All uncertainty about Sale's future can be washed away. He could be sticking around until his age-39 season.

"I don't take that lightly," he said following his extension. "I want to represent this organization the right way. I want to do all the right things, go out and, you know, play the game I love to play, and, again, I'm thankful for that."

Entering the season, Sale is a nine-time All-Star with a career 3.01 ERA, 145 wins, and 2,579 strikeouts. Along with the Cy Young he took home, he has a Gold Glove award he took home the same season.

The Braves acquired him on Dec. 30, 2023, from the Red Sox in exchange for infielder prospect Vaughn Grissom. At the time, there were head scratches. Now, it’s one of the best deals they’ve made in years.

He went from his career being on the brink of calling it a career to reviving his Hall of Fame case. The Braves will be on his plaque once the time comes. With an A on his hat? Likely not, but the role the team played is known.

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