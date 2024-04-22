Braves Calling Up Bryce Elder for Marlins Series Opener on Monday Night
The Atlanta Braves are making the rotation move we all expected two weeks ago.
Per manager Brian Snitker in his postgame comments to the media, the team is promoting Bryce Elder from AAA Gwinnett to start Monday night's series opener against the Miami Marlins.
Elder, 24, was an All-Star last season and finished 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA in his 31 starts, striking out 128 in his 174.2 innings. Losing the 5th starter's duel in Grapefruit League action to Reynaldo López, Elder's been in AAA Gwinnett. In three starts for the Stripers, Elder is 2-0 with a 3.31 ERA in his 16.1 innings, striking out 28 batters.
Arguably, Elder would have already been in Atlanta had the schedules worked out. When Spencer Strider was injured in the home opener, coming on Friday the 5th, Elder was the scheduled starter for Gwinnett and went as planned on Saturday. Given the lack of length that Atlanta got from Strider (four innings) and Max Fried on Saturday (4.1 innings), the Braves needed a starter that was available out of the bullpen. They promoted Sunday's scheduled starter from Gwinnett, Allan Winans, and then did the same with Darius Vines when it was time to send Winans back to Gwinnett.
But Elder's back and ready for action against a foe he's seen often in the Miami Marlins - he's started seven games against the Marlins in the last two seasons, going 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA. One of his best starts of the 2023 season came against Miami, actually - seven innings of scoreless baseball with three hits and no walks, striking out six in a 6-0 Braves victory on May 2nd.
Adding Elder will allow some additional rest to the Braves rotation. Atlanta's announced Max Fried as the starter for Tuesday and Reynaldo López for Wednesday, giving López an additional day of rest. This also pushes veteran Chris Sale from Wednesday's series finale on normal rest to the Friday opener against the Cleveland Guardians, giving him two additional days of rest, as well.