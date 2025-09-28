Charlie Morton Gets Movie Ending to Career with Atlanta Braves
It’s the top of the second inning on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park, and Charlie Morton walked back out to the mound to toss his warm-up pitches. Atlanta Braves fans stood up to cheer him on just like they did after he walked to the dugout after a scoreless first inning.
Brian Snitker said before the game that the ideal situation was an inning plus for Morton in his start. The upcoming batter, Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder Alexander Canario, is set to become the last batter he will face.
It set up the perfect cinematic ending to a career most players would dream of having. He struck out Canario swinging on a curveball, one of his marquee pitches.
Upon the punchout, manager Brian Snitker steps out of the dugout as “My Way” by Frank Sinatra begins playing over the speakers. The infield gathers in the usual way, this time giving Morton hugs as the clapping and cheering grow louder.
Onto the field emerges Morton’s family. His kids tried to walk over to the mound and were called back over to wait for Charlie to walk over.
Morton stood there on the mound waiting for Chris Sale to come out from the bullpen. He personally handed the ball off instead of Snitker. They shook hands, and Sale got to be the last one on the field to congratulate his fellow pitcher.
On that note, Morton began his walk off the mound. He tipped his cap toward the third baseline and then the first baseline. Before heading to the dugout, he took a detour to greet his family and went down the steps.
The cameras stayed on him as the song came to its completion. The phrase “Thanks for the memories” appeared across the stadium. From the dugout, he gave one last wave before the videoboard cut to an appreciation video.
Most athletes don’t get to say goodbye before it’s over. Morton was almost one of those guys, but the Braves gave him the chance. He got his swan song pitching for the team that drafted him, all while facing the team he pitched seven seasons of his career for.
That final game marks 416 games and 2,267 2/3 innings pitched. For good measure, he picked up his 2,196th career strikeout.
It was a turbulant final year with multiple teams, but it's an ending he likely wouldn't trade for anything.
Morton made his Major League debut with the Braves before being traded to the Pirates the following year. After seven years in Pittsburgh, he’d head to the Phillies for a season before heading to Houston and Tampa Bay, before making his way back to Atlanta.
The 41-year-old right-hander had the tale of two careers. In his first nine seasons, he had a 4.54 ERA, with an ERA+ of 84. On top of that, he struggled to have consistent playing time in the Majors, with just four seasons where he made 20 starts or more at the big-league level .
That all changed in 2017 when he joined the Astros. In the following eight seasons, he had a 3.64 ERA and 116 ERA+, all while becoming an example of consistency. He made fewer than 30 starts twice, and one was because there was a pandemic-shortened season.
He also became a two-time World Series champion, an All-Star and a Cy Young finalist during that time. It’s a turnaround that many, whether in baseball or in life, should make a note of. It’s never too late. There is a reward on the other side.
As he enters the next chapter, he marks his place in Braves history. Whether it was pitching on one leg in the World Series, providing veteran insight to the younger pitchers or simply bringing his smile into the clubhouse, it’ll be felt for a long time.