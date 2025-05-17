Chris Sale Payback Game Against Red Sox Lifts Braves to Above .500
They did it. After starting 0-7 and also being 5-13, the Atlanta Braves have clawed their way back to be above .500. They took down the Boston Red Sox, 4-2, to improve to 23-22 on Friday.
Having the start they had is supposed to be a death sentence for a team. However, this run is evident that being a better than their record could still prevail.
This breakthrough game was highlighted by a payback game from starting pitcher Chris Sale. This was his first time pitching at Fenway Park since the Red Sox traded him to the Braves just before the new year ahead of the 2024 season. They essentially donated him to the Braves, sending him over along with $17 million in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom.
As part of his renaissance run with the Braves, he's made sure his former team felt it.
He pitched seven innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out eight. He continues to roll against the Red Sox. He pitched six scoreless innings against them in Atlanta early last season as well. Sale has a 1.38 ERA in two starts against his former team since being traded.
The Braves get to a winning record at a historic speed. Just to get to .500 - when they did it in 42 games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only team to accomplish this in fewer games than the Braves were the 1945 Red Sox, who got there in 38 games. That '45 Red Sox team reached a winning record a bit quicker too, pulling it off in 41 games.
Coincidently, they take down the team that has them beat speed wise. However, they can do one thing that that Boston team couldn't do, and that's make the postseason. Let alone making the playoffs, they can still finish the season above .500. The 1945 Red Sox finished 71-83 - there were only 154 games in a season back then.
It's a long way to go, but finding themselves still in the playoff race helps. They're only two and half games back from a Wild Card spot heading into Saturday. They sit five games back of first place in the National League East too.
This season is far from over.