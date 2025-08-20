Drake Baldwin Delivers Another Heroic Night in Braves Comeback Win
Drake Baldwin added another game to the Rookie of the Year resume, as he helped lead the Atlanta Braves to an 11-10 comeback win over the White Sox.
This time around, they’re able to overcome falling behind and allowing double-digit runs. Baldwin was part of two different rallies in the winning effort. When down 10-5, he walked in a run with the bases loaded to make it 10-6 in the bottom of the seventh.
Fast-forward to the following inning, the Braves are down 10-9 with two outs and bases loaded again, he knocked in the tying and game-winning runs.
There was little doubt in manager Brian Snitker’s mind that Baldwin was going to prevail in that moment.
“I felt really good with him up in that situation,” he said. “I feel good with him up in any kind of run-producing situation, because it’s a good at-bat. It’s a calm at-bat. A confident at-bat. So, I felt good with him right there.”
The Braves continue to get on a roll late in the season, and nights like these help keep the run alive.
“Coming back in a game like this, even the last couple series we’ve had - we’ve been behind early, and we just kind of fight, and come back, have some big innings, and this is kind of what it’s all about,” Baldwin said. “This is what you look forward to and playing games every day that matter, and I mean, built a lot of momentum, a lot of confidence in a lot of people, and it’s just fun to be a part of it.”
This is the fourth multi-RBI game for Baldwin in August, and it’s helped the team pull some unlikely wins.
Comebacks have become a specialty of theirs over the last couple of weeks. Since Aug. 6, they’ve had six comeback wins. It’s not the ideal way to pick up a win, but it’s paying off. Baldwin has played a role in three of them.
Since being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month, the Braves have won 10 of their last 13 games. With this current pace, they could pull themselves back over .500 and finish with 84 wins.
Whether that will be good enough for a wild-card spot is to be determined. A series win over the White Sox would help, and so would the upcoming series with the Mets - their last chance to gain on them head-to-head.
But that’s getting a little ahead of ourselves. Onto Wednesday. The Braves look to pick up another series win. Hurston Waldrep will be on the mound. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.