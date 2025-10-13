How Eli White Established Himself With Braves, Where He Stands for 2026
Each MLB season features some unexpected risers. This time around, one of them was Atlanta Braves utility man Eli White. Originally brought in for his speed to be a pinch-running option, he established himself as a fourth outfielder and occasional defensive substitute in the infield.
He outlasted several options that were supposed to be ahead of him. Jarred Kelenic, Bryan De La Cruz and Alex Verdugo all came and went. He also stuck around as other pieces, such as Stuart Fairchild and Luke Williams, saw their time in Atlanta end.
His ability to provide clutch moments at the plate, along with a consistent, healthy presence during the season, allowed him to likely secure a spot on the team this year.
The sign that he was going to stick around for a bit came in late April against the St. Louis Cardinals. He smacked a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Braves to a 4-1 win.
The clutch home runs would continue to pop up throughout the season. Another notable example game in early August when he hit two home runs at the MLB Speedway Classic.
He's also the first National League or American League player to have hit a regular-season home run in Tennessee. That's going to make for a fun trivia question in a few years. This effort earned him a piece of history in Cooperstown. His helmet from the game was bound for the Hall of Fame.
In 271 plate appearances over 105 games, he batted .235 with a respectable .406 slugging, 10 home runs, 35 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He provided his best production off the bench, batting .471 with a 1.294 OPS as a pinch hitter.
As the season went on, he kept giving the team a reason to keep him around.
What About For 2026?
Barring an injury, it's safe to say he will be part of the plan to start the 2026 season. He provides the team with a strong fourth outfielder option who can also play in the infield if needed. That back up role is suitable for him since he performs well in a late-game substitute role.
Injuries somewhere are inevitable. The last two years have provided that lesson. He'll be ready to step in when the team needs him. It doesn't mean they won't try other outfielders. Jake Fraley and Vidal Brujan should still be options. However, he's going to get his chances, and should, more often than not.