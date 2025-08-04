Eli White Heading to Hall of Fame... Kind Of
Eli White is officially heading to Cooperstown.
Well, his helmet is at least.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday announced that the Atlanta Braves outfielder's helmet would be heading to the Hall of Fame after his two-home run performance at the Speedway Classic.
White plated for all of the Braves' runs in Atlanta's 4-2 win over Cincinatti at Bristol Motor Speedway, with his two home runs. A three-run blast in the second inning gave Atlanta the lead, and a solo shot in the seventh extended the lead to two runs.
With his two home runs, White became the first and only player in MLB history to hit a home run in the state of Tennessee.
“Yeah, I like, kinda blacked out, honestly, running around the bases,” White told the Fox Sports broadcast. “The bullpen was getting on me when I went out there to right because I didn’t acknowledge them… That was a super cool experience just to be able to come through for the team, getting a few runs on the board is big.”
Additionally, White's performance marked his first multi-homerun game of his major league career since the 2021 season. He is batting .254 this season with six home runs and 24 RBIs, although he has had a strong recent stretch of performances, batting .348 with two home runs and seven RBIs across the Braves' last seven games.
Atlanta returns to the field on Monday at home against the Milwaukee Brewers with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. EDT.