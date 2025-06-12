ESPN Analyst Won't Count Out Atlanta Braves Just Yet
The Atlanta Braves still have some viewers in their corner who believe in a potential postseason run. ESPN MLB analyst Eduardo Pérez joined MLB Network Radio to discuss their chances.
He keeps the faith because the Braves still have players on the staff who have the talent, especially on offense, and have been there before for a run.
"If they do turn it on, I think their offense is what's going to carry them, and that's why I'm not going to sleep on the Atlanta Braves just yet. I'm not turning the lights out on them."
Pérez named Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna as players who can carry the team. However, he said they will need Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies to step up even further.
Harris has had a solid last seven games, batting .286 with a .810 OPS, two home runs and five RBIs. Albies has looked closer to his normal self recently, with a .277 average and 744 OPS since May 13. During this span includes a 14-game hitting streak.
The former major leaguer also thinks Alex Anthopoulos will ultimately make a move to spark the team.
"You know he's always aggresive early," he said. "he's not going to stand for this stuff."
The quiet offseason activity hasn't deterred him from a previous precedent set that the Braves will have some type of activity at the deadline. He's not looking to just 2021, he insists he's looking all the way up until last season with the precedents he's referring to.
He understands there are some key differences, including no longer having Ron Washington and Eric Young on the coaching staff. Washington is now Anaheim's manager and Eric Young is their third base coach.
Even with the absense of those who brought spark to the clubhouse Pérez has confidence in the current team to get it done.
The Braves are coming off their first series win since mid-May. They head back home to take on the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. Getting what should be guaranteed wins would help get them back on track, at least record-wise, quickly.