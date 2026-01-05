The Atlanta Braves continue to stockpile their options for the outfield as the offseason goes on. According to his MLB.com profile page, they have signed DaShawn Keirsey to a minor league contract.

Keirsey brings some MLB experience to the table. In 80 career games, he batted .149 with a .355 OPS, three home runs and seven RBIs. However, the stat that stands out the most are his 10 stolen bases on 13 attempts. All of them came during the 2025 season. Kerisey saw plenty of action as a pinch runner along with being a defensie subsitution for the Twins last season.

A similar role to Stuart Fairchild or what Eli White's original role was could be a fitting fit for him, if he should find his way onto the big league roster. He's not the first of this type of addition by the Braves this offseason. Back in November, they signed Brewer Hicklen to a minor league deal.

Like Hicklen, he's swiped a lot of bags in the minor leagues. He has 142 in them in them minotes, featuring thee seasons of 36 stolen bases or more. His career high was 42 stolen bases split between Double-A and Triple-A back in 2023.

The Braves will have a chance to try all of these options out and make a decision for the final roster during Spring Training. Even those who don't make the majors help add depth to the system, which needed the boost.

At the major league level, the Braves seem rock solid in the outfield. Along with their starting outfielders, Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II and Jurickson Profar, they added Mike Yastrzemski to rotate around, and they still have Eli White, so emerged last season.

This depth should help stabalize the position after last season. They went through their share of options, and many of whom started the season as part of the team's outfield didn't finish the season with the organization. The

