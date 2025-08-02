Everything You Need to Know for Braves vs Reds MLB Speedway Classic
The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Cincinnati Reds at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic in Tennessee.
There’s been a year of build-up to this game, as it’s set to make history in more ways than one. Here is the rundown of what you need to know before the game starts.
When Is First Pitch and What’s the Matchup on the Mound?
First pitch is currently scheduled for 7:15 p.m. with Braves starter Spencer Strider set to take on Reds starter Chase Burns.
Strider comes into the game with a 5-8 record overall with a 3.71 ERA and 1.22 WHIP and 92 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings pitched. He’s been on a much stronger run over the last month and a half. He’s had a 2.91 ERA in his last nine starts. He’s had three outings where he’s allowed one run or fewer and two double-digit strikeout performances.
Burns is making his seventh career start. So far, he has a 6.26 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched. He’s the Reds’ top prospect in their system and the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, so we’re getting an early look at a young, promising pitcher’s career.
What Makes This Historic?
This is the first time that a National League or American League team will play a regular-season game in Tennessee.
Attendance figures factor into the history, too. The long answer is that over 85,000 people will be inside the building for the game. This will break a long-standing regular-season attendance record of 84,587, set during a doubleheader between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees in Cleveland on Sept. 12, 1954.
Purchases have come from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., the US Virgin Islands, nine countries and four continents, according to ESPN.
What Is The Bristol Motor Speedway?
Bristol Motor Speedway is a longtime host to NASCAR races and has hosted the occasional football game over the years.
It has hosted two NASCAR Cup Series races for over 60 years: the Food City 500 and the Bass Pro Shop Night Race.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins played an exhibition game at the venue in 196, with the Eagles winning 13-10. The Tennessee Volunteers played Virginia Tech in what became known as the Battle of Bristol in 2016. Tennessee won 45-24 after trailing 14-0.
Does the Field Fit in the Dimensions?
To MLB’s credit, this field will fit inside this oval-shaped building. They avoid a Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum situation where an outfield corner was cut off. While that would have added some character to the game, that was a setup that received criticism in its day. Avoiding a walk-off, 250-foot game-deciding home run prevents a headache.
Yes, the Dodgers and Red Sox played at the Coliseum in 2008, but that was an exhibition game. That's when you can have all the fun of the chaos with no consequences.
Any Ceremonial First Pitches?
Yes. Chipper Jones and Johnny Bench will each throw out a ceremonial first pitch, according to ESPN.
There’s a Concert?
Tim McGraw and Pitbull will headline a pregame concert. As random as it sounds to pair up a country star with a Latin dance pop star and rapper, the two have collaborated before. They recorded the song “Get Get Get Down,” which was on Pitbull’s EP that promoted the 2024 Daytona 500.
Neither the song nor the EP has a Wikipedia page, but the song is on YouTube.