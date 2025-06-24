Former All-Star Catcher Provides Positive Update on Braves' Chris Sale
Host of Foul Territory and former All-Star catcher A.J. Pierzynski provided an update on Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale on Monday's edition of Foul Territory. Pierzynski said he heard from Sale directly that all is good.
"He said he'll be OK," Pierzynski said. "I talked to him. He said he'll be OK. Don't worry Braves Country."
Pierzynski reported that Sale had two small rib fractures. He added that he didn't know what that would entail. It was already announced that Sale was injured with a left rib fracture, but this report provides a few more details about the situation.
Sale was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday, retroactive to Thursday. He sustained the injury on a diving play to get Juan Soto out at first base in the ninth inning during his push for a complete game shutout. Sale fell short by an out, allowing a bloop single before getting pulled.
There is still no reported timetable for his return.
The two were teammates on the Chicago White Sox from 2010, when Sale made his debut, until 2012, when Pierzynski signed with the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2013 season. Like Sale is doing now, Pierzynski spent the final years of his career in Atlanta.
Sale had been mowing down hitters over his last 10 starts. He has a 1.22 ERA in that span, bringing his ERA down from 6.17 to 2.52. At the time of his injury, he was forcing his way into the race for the Cy Young Award and looked like he was heading to another All-Star Game, which would be on home field in Atlanta this year.
Should he return quickly enough, he could still have a shot at both. However, rib injuries can be tricky. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can take at least a few weeks.