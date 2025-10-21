Former Atlanta Braves in 2025 World Series
The matchup for the World Series is set, with the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. At least one former Atlanta Braves player will win a championship this season, with both teams boasting a familiar face.
Let’s take a look at those who have a chance to win a ring this year, regardless of if we’ll actually see them play in the Fall Classic or not.
Freddie Freeman
The first former Braves player most think about and will aim to keep an eye on in the postseason. Freeman took home the honor of being the World Series MVP after a monster effort against the Yankees last year.
In 10 postseason games so far, he’s batting .231 with a .744 OPS and a solo home run. It’s way better than how he fared heading into the World Series last season. He could have another heroic series in the tank.
Kirby Yates
Yates hasn’t pitched in the postseason, but he’s on the team and would get a ring if the Dodgers win it all. Yates pitched for the Braves in 2022 and 2023. So far, rings have evaded him. He missed the Braves' championship by a year, and then he missed the Rangers by a year. He likely won’t pitch in the World Series, but this is his best chance to get that long-awaited ring.
Kevin Gausman
His time with the Braves is polarizing when you look at the stats. He was brilliant in 2018, but he was a headache in 2019. Since going to Toronto, he’s been one of their most reliable arms. He missed out on winning with the Braves in 2021, but he has an opportunity north of the border in 2025.
Evan Phillips
Phillips suffered a season-ending injury early in 2025, but the former Braves pitcher has a chance to celebrate back-to-back World Series titles. If you don’t recall him being a Brave, that’s fine. He pitched in four games back in 2018. Scott Blewett appeared in more games during his brief time with the Braves.
Would Likely Receive Ring for Efforts
Sometimes, players are no longer with the team, but they get a ring because they were on it at some point during the season, and a familiar former Braves outfielder gets a shout-out for that reason.
Eddie Rosario
He’s played for the Braves more recently than he’s played for the Dodgers. However, those who played a few games for a team that wins the World Series usually get a ring in the mail.
The 2021 NLCS MVP played two regular-season games for the Dodgers this season. That number of games was enough for Jonathan Lucroy to get a thank-you ring from the Braves. Maybe it’s enough for Rosario to get one from the Dodgers.