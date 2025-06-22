Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Outfielder DFA'd By Padres
The San Diego Padres announced on Saturday that they have designated Atlanta Braves all-star outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment. He was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for right-hander Bryan Hoeing, who is returning from a shoulder injury.
Heyward signed with the Padres over the offseason to a one-year, $1 million contract that came with incentives based on the number of plate appearances he had with the team. He didn't earn any of those bonuses before being DFA'd. The first $50,000 bonus would have kicked in at 200 plate appearances, and he had 95.
In those 95 plate appearances, Heyward had a .176 batting average with a .494 OPS. Whether or not a team picks him up is to be determined. It's highly doubtful the Braves will be one of the teams to do it. Sure, they've been a flat circle at times, even bringing back Craig Kimbrel for a game this season. However, this one seems highly doubtful.
The McDonough, Ga. native was drafted by the Braves 14th overall in the 2007 MLB Draft. He made his debut in 2010 and was an immediate rookie sensation. He made the National League All-Star team and finished second in rookie-of-the-year voting behind Giants catcher Buster Posey.
He spent the first five years of his career with the Braves, adding a Gold Glove award to his resume in 2012 and 2014. That 2010 season would still be his best offensively in a Braves uniform. He was traded to the Cardinals ahead of the 2015 season, his last year before free agency.
During his time with the Braves, he batted .262 with a .781 OPS, 84 home runs and 292 RBIs.
He signed an eight-year, $184 million deal with the Cubs the following offseason, putting him in a historic position. He was part of the Cubs team that won the World Series for the first time in 108 years. Heyward is credited with giving a speech during a rain delay that put the Cubs over the top in Game 7.