Former Atlanta Braves Still in Postseason Contention
Just because the Atlanta Braves have been eliminated from the postseason doesn’t mean there aren’t names of interest still competing for a ring.
Here are the former Atlanta Braves who are still in the hunt for the World Series. To qualify for this list, a player needs to have pitched for the big league club. Just having been in their minor league system won’t count. They also have to have been on the postseason roster at some point.
Got it? Cool. Let’s dive in.
Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
The one everyone thinks about first. The idea of him being part of this story probably still doesn’t sit right with some fans. Regardless, here we are.
The former face of the Braves is heading to the National League Championship Series for the first time since the Braves World Series run in 2021. In the NLDS, he batted .286 with a .572 OPS in four games. He’s battled an ankle injury throughout. He exited game two early and was out of the lineup for game four. It’s preventing him from doing more.
However, he’s still managed to do better than last season when he batted .100 in three NLDS games last season.
Evan Phillips, Dodgers
This one is a bit of a deep cut, but he is a former Brave nonetheless. Phillips only pitched 6 1/3 innings across four appearances for the team that drafted him.
He was a trade piece in the trade with the Baltimore Orioles that got the Braves Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day in 2018.
So, how’s he doing in the postseason? Quite well, actually. He made three appearances in the NLDS for the Dodgers and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Fun fact: It continues a run of having no earned runs given up in 13 career postseason innings.
Danny Young, Mets
Like Phillips, this one is also a deep cut. But Young did make appearances for the Braves the previous two seasons. He looked good too in that time. He had a 0.82 ERA in nine career appearances with the Braves.
Young hasn’t pitched in the postseason yet. However, he was on the Mets postseason roster, so he counts.
Bonus: Jeff Francoeur, TBS Broadcast
No, Jeff Francoeur isn’t secretly still playing. But the former Brave and Georgia native is part of the broadcast team for TBS. So, just for fun, he’s getting a shoutout.
Francoeur played five and half seasons with the Braves and was a first-round pick by the team in 2002. In 730 career games with the Braves, he batted .265 with a .726 OPS and had 85 home runs and 392 RBIs.