Former Braves WS Champion Gets Standing Ovation in Return With Angels
Former Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud received a warm welcome back when he stepped up to the plate in the top of the second inning on Wednesday. The Braves put a welcome graphic on the videoboard as the crowd stood up to applaud him.
The catcher tipped his helmet to the crowd in multiple directions before stepping into the box. He struck out in an eight-pitch at-bat against starting pitcher Didier Fuentes. He finished 0-for-4 on the day.
Manager Brian Snitker expressed his excitement to have d'Arnaud back in the building before the start of the three-game series with the Angels on Tuesday. He spoke of the pleasure he had managing him.
"He's one of my favorites that I've had the opportunity to manage here," he said Tuesday afternoon. "All he's meant for this organization over the years and what he's done for our club. He's a pretty special guy."
He also had the chance to manage his brother, Chase, who played 95 games for the Braves across 2016 and 2017.
Snitker has high expectations for what d'Arnaud can continue to achieve, even once he retires.
"He was a go-to guy in the clubhouse for players," he said. "I mean, he has a great feel. If he ever wanted, to me, I look at him as a manager one day, and I think he would do a great job."
D'Arnaud played for the Braves from 2020 to 2024, earning a Silver Slugger award in 2020 and an All-Star nod in 2022. In 384 games in a Braves uniform, he batted .251 with a 755 OPS, 60 home runs and 207 RBIs. Toward the end of last season, d'Arnaud gave the Braves one last heroic moment to help push them closer to a playoff berth. He hit a walk-off solo home run to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Sept. 28, 2024.
After the Braves declined his option, the Angels signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract. He's spent the season backing up Logan O'Hoppe behind the plate.