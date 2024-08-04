Fried Struggles, Atlanta Braves Miss Opportunity vs. Marlins
Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried made his return to the rotation in the series finale of the Braves’ series against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
The Braves lost 7-0, dropping the final two games vs. the Marlins after taking the first-two games of the series.
The best way to describe his outing was that he looked like he hadn’t pitched in a live game in a few weeks.
From start to finish, Marlins hitters made Fried work. It looked like he would at least win the battle at first. He had kept the Marlins scoreless through three innings, but the fourth inning unraveled for him.
He threw 24 pitches in the fourth inning and was only able to get one out. By the time he exited, he gave up three earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six. Two more earned runs would be tacked on following Luke Jackson giving up a three-run shot to Jonah Bride.
It’s not the start anyone wanted after missing him for as long as they did. But, again, it should be expected. Missing a few starts will leave a pitcher looking rusty with the occasional exception. Fried will get settled back in and he gets further stretched back out.
One positive to take away is that he was able to throw more than 80 pitches in his return. While that was likely around his limit for this outing anyway, it’s a good sign that they won’t have to be overly cautious with him going forward.
Another is Fried didn’t give up any home runs. He didn’t resort to throwing anything over the heart of the plate while struggling. He also got six strikeouts - those put-away pitches showed some movement.
While we wait to figure out what’s happening with Reynaldo Lopez, the Braves can at least relax knowing they got their top starter back he’ll be back in five days to get back into a groove.
The Braves are off on Monday and can use a day to recharge after a brutally hot four-game set vs. the Marlins. They'll be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Brewers at Truist Park at 7:20 p.m. EST.