Highlights from Atlanta Braves Opening Day: Healthy Bats Flash Power
The Atlanta Braves dropped the season opener to the San Diego Padres, 7-4. After leading 4-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the bullpen got into trouble, and the lead unraveled.
However, there were still some highlights by the Braves in the opener. Let’s dive into those here.
Health Paying Off Early at the Plate
Key players who were absent for the Braves for long chunks of last season led the way offensively in the opener.
Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley drove in all four of the Braves' runs. Albies opened scoring by just eeking out an RBI single in the top of the first inning. He then belted a two-run shot in the third innings. The power behind that swing showed that any issues with that wrist are behind him.
Riley capped off scoring for the Braves when he made it 4-3 with a solo shot an inning later.
The Braves' third baseman struggled with a power outage over the early months of last season. He had three home runs in his first 53 games. So far, he’s surging early.
Braves Top Prospect (Almost) Joined Power Surge in Debut
Braves top prospect Drake Baldwin made his major league debut as the starting catcher on Opening Day. He went 0-for-3 with a walk for his first trip to the basepaths in the Majors.
However, he missed his first career home run and changing the course of the ballgame. He took Padres' lefty Yuki Matsui deep to center field. Anywhere else in the ballpark, there’s no issue. He’s trotting around the bases and celebrating a moment he’ll never forget. Instead, center field Jackson Merrill leaped up and snagged it right before it could clear the wall.
So knowing how well he made contact today provides more context than seeing he went hitless. He’s seeing the ball well to start.
Sale Overcomes First-Inning Struggles
The reigning Cy Young Award winner, Chris Sale, got worked in the first inning of play. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk. After that, he settled in and allowed just one run and four hits over his remaining five innings of work
It’s not far off from his first start of last season. He allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven in that game as well.
Sale pitched like it was the first game of the season. He showed adjustments midgame. Onto game two of the year.
The Braves return on Friday night looking to tie up the series. Reynaldo López is on the bump looking to follow up his first all-star season. He will go toe-to-toe with Georgia native Dylan Cease. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m.