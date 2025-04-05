Home Sweet Home: Highlights From Braves Home Opener Win vs Marlins
The Atlanta Braves (1-7) pummeled the Miami Marlins (4-4), 10-0, to pick up their first win of the season. It can be done, and a fish fry in front of the home crowd was what it took.
Here are some of the highlights from that first win of the season.
Schwellenbach Dominates Again to Start Season
Sophomore starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach put on another clinic on the mound. He pitched a career-high eight innings in his scoreless outing, allowed two hits and no walks while striking out 10. He threw 99 pitches and 73 were for strikes (73%).
“The stuff is so good. He throws strikes and he’s such a competitor,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We needed him tonight. He did enough in his last start to not let things get this far.”
He has pitched 14 scoreless frames to open the season and is averaging a strikeout per inning with a 0.29 WHIP.
Run Support Arrives and Doesn’t Stop
The Braves doubled the number of runs they had scored in a game this season. Five wasn’t enough in the series finale against the Dodgers, so they piled on.
The heart of the order drove in seven of those runs. Marcell Ozune went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Matt Olson went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.
Austin Riley drove in two runs on his two hits.
Rookie catcher Drake Baldwin drove in his first career RBI. The team went 7-for-17 as a whole with runners in scoring position. Some opportunities went to waste early in the game, but they made up for it in the late innings.
The Braves are back Saturday in position for the first time this season to win a series. AJ Smith-Shawver will be on the bump for his first home start since 2023. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.