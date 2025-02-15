Ian Anderson Enters Spring Making Push to Re-Join Braves Rotation
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson comes into Spring Training on a mission. He aims to make his way back into the starting rotation.
So far, he’s down in North Port getting work in with the club. Grant McAuley from 92.9 The Game posted videos of him getting a session in on the mound.
He’s come to a crucial point in his career. Anderson is projected to at least start the season in the Braves rotation, but being out of options, he’s at risk of seeing his time with the Braves come to an end.
Any player out of minor league options must be designated for assignment and removed from the 40-man roster. So at the very least, he’s hoping to land some type of bullpen roll. With Spencer Strider out to start the season, he has a shot at at least starting the season in the starting rotation. After that, he’ll have to earn the fifth spot over Grant Holmes.
“I know my situation,” Anderson told MLB.com. “Now, it’s just about going out and doing it.”
Back in 2021, Anderson was a young arm becoming a force in the Braves rotation.In his first 30 MLB starts, he had a 3.25 ERA, a 136 ERA+ and 165 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched.
He was a hero during their run to a World Series championship. During that run, Anderson had a 1.59 ERA in four postseason starts, including a scoreless start in the World Series.
Should he break camp with the Braves, it would be his first time with the big league club during their regular season in over two years. His last appearance was Aug. 12, 2022, in a doubleheader with the Miami Marlins. After that, he was in Triple-A for the rest of the season.
He started 2023 in Triple-A as well but found himself almost immediately on the 60-Day Injured List due to undergoing Tommy John surgery. After his rehab assignment last season, he once again was in Triple-A for the rest of the season. The Braves chose to forgo having him on the playoff roster in favor of AJ Smith-Shawver.
In hindsight, it’s clear the Braves just wanted Anderson to focus on getting back to full strength after being gone for so long. If he makes it back this season, it’ll be worth the wait.