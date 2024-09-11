Ian Anderson Strong in Triple-A as Reynaldo López Exits Start with Arm Stiffness
Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson pitched another gem for the Gwinnett Stripers en route to a 13-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons.
Still just 26-years-old, Anderson pitched six innings of one-run ball allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six. He also threw 59 of his 96 pitches on the night for strikes (61.4%).
Since Aug. 1, Anderson has gone at least five innings in every start. In that span, he had a 3.54 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. If he keeps this run going, he could be back in the Majors soon enough.
Depending on the status of Reynaldo Lopez, who exited Tuesday night’s Braves’ road game against the Washington Nationals after just one inning due to right shoulder tightness, maybe Anderson gets a September call-up.
It's been over two years since his last appearance with the Braves. It was Aug. 13, 2022, in the second half of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. He was demoted to Triple-A Gwinnett after that outing and that was it.
He’s dealt with injuries since that time. Following one appearance in 2023, he went under the knife for Tommy John Surgery, something that almost feels like a right of passage for pitchers these days.
This season, he’s been working his way back, making appearances in the complex league, Single-A and High-A before settling into the rotation in Triple-A in late July.
He is best remembered still for his postseason performance in 2021. In four postseason starts, he had a 1.59 ERA including a scoreless outing in Game 3 of the World Series.
He’s on a similar schedule, having just pitched on the same night as him. However, there are other options on the 40-man that the Braves could turn to such as Bryce Elder, Dylan Dodd, Hurston Waldrep and A.J. Smith-Shawver.