Jarred Kelenic Injury Scare Should Turn Braves into Active Shoppers
The Atlanta Braves don’t need any more injuries to teach them the value of organizational depth. With season-ending ailments to Ronald Acuña and Spencer Strider, and other brief IL stints for other-star players, the Braves have already dealt with their fair share of the injury bug in 2024.
But on June 5, they learned about the importance of depth again despite appearing to avoid a major injury to another starter.
Left fielder Jared Kelenic suffered a wrist injury in the 9-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. He didn’t immediately depart after rolling his wrist on a diving catch in the sixth inning, but he eventually left the contest.
X-rays, though, were negative.
“I think I got lucky,” Kelenic said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano. “I just kind of jammed my wrist a little bit. Didn’t feel anything crazy, but passed all the tests. Just a little stiff right now, but I should be fine.”
Kelenic should avoid any time on the injured list. But with Acuña already out, Kelenic’s injury scare should work as a reminder to the Braves about how little wiggle room they have in the outfield.
Other than Kelenic, the Braves have outfielders Michael Harris II, Adam Duvall and J.P. Martinez on the roster. Since Acuña’s injury on May 26, Harris, Duvall and Kelenic have started nine straight games.
Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was once an outfielder, but he has played only two games in the outfield since the start of the 2023 season.
Therefore, it would be wise for the Braves not to wait until the MLB trade deadline to shop for an outfielder. By late July, Harris, Duvall and Kelenic could be worn out. That’s assuming all three stay healthy.
On his updated 2024 MLB trade deadline big board, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller listed five outfielders who should be available. Of those five, Tommy Pham, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader probably make the most sense.
Pham, O’Neill and Bader are all veterans who could supply depth at an appealing price.
If the Braves don’t mind taking on a bigger salary, Michael Conforto of the San Francisco Giants could be an option. He is hitting .280 with a .490 slugging percentage this season but is making $18 million.
Regardless of which veteran, the Braves need someone to supply extra outfield depth. The last thing they want is to continue using Kelenic, Harris and Duvall every day until there’s another injury.