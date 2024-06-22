Key Braves Reliever to Start Injury Rehab Assignment
The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of an impressive winning streak, boasting seven victories in their past eight games - and more help is on the way.
Atlanta appears close to getting key bullpen arm A.J. Minter back from the left hip impingement that's kept him sidelined for over three weeks, as the left-handed reliever is set to make a rehab appearance Saturday night for the High-A Rome Emperors, the Braves announced Saturday morning.
Minter, 30, has pitched in 25 games this season and holds a 5-3 record. He carries a 2.95 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 21.1 innings while striking out 23 batters and walking just six others.
The 6-0, 215-pound Minter last appeared in Atlanta's 7-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on May 29, pitching around a hit and a walk to toss a scoreless frame.
Now, Minter will return to the hill Saturday - but the question remains: Will it be his lone rehab outing?
"Yeah, I mean, that’s up to (Braves president of baseball operations and general manager) Alex (Anthopoulos)," Minter said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I’ll let him make that decision. See how well it goes first in Rome, and if he wants me to throw another game, I’ll do that.
"It really just depends on how I bounce back, how I feel."
The injury, Minter said, affected his velocity, and his fastball went from 95.8 miles per hour in 2023 to 94.9 this season. The Tyler, Texas, native cited the inability to effectively use his legs due to the hip issue as the primary reason for his drop in velocity.
Minter is eyeing a return to form once he gets back to Atlanta - but he wasn't given a definitive timeline to return and won't hurry his way back to the big-league club, instead recognizing the overall picture surrounding his situation.
"It’s not a shoulder injury, it’s not a physical injury - it’s more of just making sure we don’t rush it, that way it doesn’t set me back and end up being a serious injury," Minter said. "It’s more of just taking our time with it, doing all the right steps."
And after throwing several bullpen sessions, the next step leads Minter to Rome - but where, and when, he goes next remains to be seen.