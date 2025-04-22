Legendary Country Star Performing at Braves Speedway Game, Other Promos
Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that country music star Tim McGraw will headline a pregame concert ahead of the Speedway Classic betweent the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds Aug. 2. It's a concert that could have you leaving saying, you like it, you love, you want some of it.
Special guests along with McGraw will be announced later on.
All fans who purchase a ticket to the game will have access to the concert. It will be held on the field in the stadium. The concert will take place about one hour before first pitch.
The country star has sold over 90 million records worldwide and has won three Grammy Awards. His hits "I Like It I Love It," "Please Remember Me" featuring fellow country star and wife Faith Hill and "Don't Take the Girl" were all multiple platinum records that were top-40, top-20 and top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.
McGraw has a strong connection to the game. His 2004 hit "Live Like You Were Dying" paid tribute to his father and former MLB all-star pitcher Tug McGraw. The former Mets and Phillies pitcher was a two-time all-star and a two-time World Series champion.
Tim McGraw also pursued baseball in college, earning a scholarship at Northeast Louisiana University. Later this year, he is set to perform a historic concert at the “Field of Dreams” movie site, performing on his father's birthday.
This concert is part of an neutral site game being held at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. It is the first MLB regular season game to be played in Tennessee. It will be the finale of a three-game road series against the Reds. The first two will be played in Cincinnati before heading to Bristol. To account for travel, the second game in Cincinnati will be played at 12:15 p.m. The main event will be at 7:!5 p.m. All times are in Eastern Daylight Time, the time zone all three cities are in.
Other Upcoming Promotions
The Braves have other promotions coming up at Truist Park as well, including one for the MLB Speedway Classic.
- April 22: Chipper Jones 2000 All-Star Game bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)
- May 4: Ozzie Albies Go Fish Cards (First 3,000 Kids)
- May 6: Braves Racecar Giveaway, also for MLB Speedway Classic (first 15,000 fans)
- May 8: Raisel Iglesias Bobblehead Giveaway (First 15,000 fans)