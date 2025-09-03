Major League Debuts Worth the Wait for Two Braves Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves had two positives that came out of the 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. Those positives are right-hander Rolddy Muñoz and left-hander Hayden Harris.
Both pitchers made their MLB debuts in the game, and both did exactly what the team needed them to do. The two combined for three scoreless innings - two coming from Muñoz and one from Harris. The latter pitcher's frame was perfect.
Both had some help to have the successful outings that they did. Muñoz induced a double play, and Harris had the other Harris, Michael, make a diving catch to get the first out. But they got the job done, and many are going to wonder what took so long.
Some were already wondering that, especially for Harris. He has a 0.56 ERA in 39 appearances this season in the minors and a 0.36 ERA in 21 appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett. He was one of the Braves' representatives in the All-Star Futures Game, revealing the expectations for him.
On top of that, the bullpen needed quality help, and the Braves were scraping the waiver wire instead of giving him a shot. The wait, regardless of how long it was, was worth it. He got the chance, and he didn't disappoint.
After Tuesday, the Braves might have the same feeling. A strong impression the rest of the way could mean the two are bullpen mainstays next season.
Either way, Harris' unique journey has reached the ultimate destination. He went from being an undrafted pitcher using LinkIn to garner attention to being a top prospect making his debut.
Muñoz was called up on Monday before the Cubs series but didn't make his debut until the following day. Harris was called up the same day he made his debut.
In 37 appearances, Muñoz has a 2.75 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett. He is the No. 18 prospect, and Harris is the No. 27 prospect in the system.
It's only been one game for both pitchers. The potential for what these two could bring to the team is clear. Along with being two strong relief options, they're also young, long-term options, something the Braves don't have a lot of.
Key bullpen arms are on the wrong side of 30, meaning they're only around for so much longer. Veterans also come with a higher price tag. Two affordable options in the bullpen could allow the team to spend elsewhere.