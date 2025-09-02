Braves' Dominant Prospect Reliever Gets Anticipated Call Up
The Atlanta Braves are adding another prospect pitcher to the active roster. Left-handed phenom Hayden Harris is getting an awaited call-up to the majors, per source.
Shortly after this article's publication, the Braves made the move official, revealing the corresponding moves. Right-hander Wander Suero was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Harris.
Infielder Ha-Seong Kim has reported to the team. Right-hander Hunter Stratton was optioned to Triple-A. Jurickson Profar on the paternity list.
Many have been wondering when Harris would get his chance for some time. He’s only gotten better as he’s moved up from Double-A to Triple-A. He has a 0.56 ERA in 39 appearances this season in the minors and a 0.36 ERA in 21 appearances with Gwinnett.
Along with fellow prospect JR Ritchie, Harris represented the Braves in the All-Star Futures Game back in July. He pitched to one batter in the top of the sixth inning and sat him down on strikes.
Ritchie spoke highly of Harris and the friendship he’s built with him during their time together in the Braves system. He’s not just bringing a strong showing on the mound. He’s bringing a strong, positive presence.
“He’s a great guy,” Ritchie said ahead of the Futures Game. “Same draft class and right away, him being a couple years older than me, took me under his wing and has been a really good friend for me. A fun person to be around.”
Harris had a unique path to this point. He is part of the same class as Ritchie, coming in during the 2022 season. However, Harris went undrafted after he finished his time at Georgia Southern and used LinkedIn as a way to get his talents out there to the scouts.
Eventually, he convinced Braves scout Alan Butts to sign him on to the system in July 2022, where he’s been ever since. It’s a decision that’s paid off. Harris, at 26 years old, is a top-30 prospect in the organization.
“Hayden’s put in a lot of great work,” Ritchie said. “Unconventional delivery. Really making the most out of his opportunity, and it’s really special to see, because, I mean, the guy’s just a bulldog.”
Ritchie said that he has a hard time playing catch with Harris because it’s hard to pick up on which pitch is coming. That’s how a pitcher feels during warm-ups. Now, imagine how hitters view it against him on the mound.
Harris will join prospect pitcher Rolddy Muñoz in the Majors. He was called up on Monday but has yet to pitch in a game.