Major MLB Award Finalists to Be Revealed Monday - Which Braves will be Named?
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America will announce the finalists for their major award on Monday, Nov. 11. These finalists will be revealed during a special show on MLB Network starting at 6 p.m.
Upon announcement, we’ll know which Atlanta Braves players are in striking distance of winning some of the top annual awards.
Some players have already taken home other awards from the Players Association and specific publications. But when you think of the Cy Young, the MVP and so on, these are the awards.
Let’s look at the key awards being announced and discuss which players or staff could be named finalists.
Rookie of the Year Awards
The Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award finalists will be named for each league. Three individuals from each league will receive a finalist nod. These will be the top three overall in voting.
Starting pitcher Spencer Scwellenbach would be the lone Braves rookie who would have a shot to be a finalist in the National League - let alone the winner.
Following his debut on May 29, Schwellenbach pitched to a 3.35 ERA across 21 starts. He had a 2.54 ERA in his final 15 starts.
Manager of the Year Awards
Three managers in each league will be announced as a finalist for the Manager of the Year Award.
Braves manager Brian Snitker is one of the furthest outside chances to be a finalist after this season. But at least he can say he’s won the award before (2018).
Cy Young Awards
Know the drill. There are three finalists per league.
Chris Sale is the most likely of any Braves player to win any of these awards. He’ll be a finalist guaranteed. He won the first National League Triple Crown since 2011 - 18 wins, 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts. He’s also been named the best pitcher by his peers and by Sporting News.
MVP Awards
This is when we’ll find out if designated Marcell Ozuna played well enough down the stretch to stay in the top three in National League voting.
At one point, he would have been at least the runner-up to Shohei Ohtani. He was going toe-to-toe with him in Triple Crown categories - raising the question if he could win it. But then, he hit a power drought for over a month.
Guess we’ll find out shortly.