Former Manager of the Year Named Strong Candidate for Braves' Next Manager
As what could be the final year of Brian Snitker’s time as the Atlanta Braves manager winds down, a potential candidate to succeed him has arisen. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, former Miami Marlins manager and 2023 National League Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker is expected to be a "strong candidate" for the role
Nightingale noted that Schumaker could also head to the Texas Rangers if Bruce Bochy chooses to retire again.
Schumaker managed the Marlins for two seasons from 2023 to 2024. He managed the Marlins to their second playoff appearance this decade and the first in a non-COVID season since they won the World Series in 2003. When he was named manager of the year, the Marlins finished 84-78, a 15-win improvement from the previous season. They were swept in the Wild Card series by the San Diego Padres that October.
The Marlins regressed back to 62-98 the following year. Schumaker’s option for 2025 was voided, and he stepped away from the team a few games before the end of the season to be with his family after the passing of his grandmother.
Current Atlanta Braves bench coach Walt Weiss is another top candidate expected to be up for the managerial promotion, according to Nightengale. Weiss was previously the Colorado Rockies manager from 2013 to 2016.
The Braves hired Weiss in November 2017 as their bench coach. He was offered the chance to interview for the Marlins manager position in October 2022, a role that coincidentally went to Schumaker, but he turned it down to stay in Atlanta.
Both reported options would provide the Braves with an experienced successor. One is an award-winning manager. The other won a World Series with the team in 2021.
Either manager could be up for a tall task with how the Braves' season has taken a turn for the worse. A manager change and a new coaching staff that comes with it could help shake things up, but reports reveal that the roster could look a lot different starting next season.
Key names will stick around, but with more roster and coaching changes brings uncertainty. That being said, having someone who has been there before certainly helps in navigating a team through uncertain times.