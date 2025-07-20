MLB Insider Reveals Six Braves Players Available at Deadline or Winter
The Atlanta Braves are in full seller mode heading into the MLB Trade Deadline and possibly into the winter months as well.
According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, closer Raisel Iglesias and right-hander Pierce Johnson “are all available” at the deadline.
Ozuna could veto a trade if he wants because of his 10-5 rights, but it’s a sure sign that his time with the Braves is coming to a close.
While these players will be available, it’s a wait-and-see on what their value will be on the market. Over the offseason, Ozuna and Iglesias would’ve netted the Braves a haul heading into the season, but months-long struggles have tanked their stocks significantly.
There’s no waiting for the offseason for these guys since they’re all pending free agents. The deadline is now-or-never for the Braves to get something in return.
Regarding lost value, the same can be said for the players that Nightengale reported should be available once the offseason arrives. The Braves are “expected to listen to trade offers” for Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II and Sean Murphy.
Murphy is the exception, where his value has been back on the rise this season. He’s arguably having the best showing of his career with a season with a .517 slugging percentage and 16 home runs across 62 games played.
Meanwhile, both Albies and Harris are having the worst seasons of their careers. Both could potentially boost their value down the stretch, which is why it makes more sense to wait until the offseason to shop these guys. At the deadline, there’s a chance that no one bites.
The Braves could also choose not to exercise Albies' club option this winter if the trade market isn’t sounding good. The option is worth $7 million, while the buyout is worth $4 million.
Murphy and Harris have much longer-term contracts that teams would need to be willing to take on. Murphy will make $15 million a year until the end of the decade. With his performance this year, a team could see that as worth it. For Harris, it’s the same length, plus club options for 2031 and 2032. His $8 million salary will increase up to $12 million by the end of the guaranteed years. The club options are worth $15 million and $20 million apiece.
If there is anything to take away from this it's that the Braves could be in for a bit of a reset soon. It's not a total tear down since key players are sticking around - Acuña, Olson and Riley being examples. That being said, this team could look a bit different next season. Whether that's good or bad is something we'll have to wait and find out.
The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline is set for July 31 at 6 p.m.