Max Fried Makes Expected Decision on Braves' Qualifying Offer
Starting pitcher Max Fried has reportedly rejected his qualifying offer from the Atlanta Braves - which would have signed him to a one-year $21.05 million deal - and will go head-on into free agency.
Fried, in theory, could still re-sign with the Braves this offseason, but the Braves giving him the qualifying offer is a strong sign that he’s going elsewhere. The Braves will receive draft-pick compensation in 2025 should Fried be signed by another club.
The 30-year-old lefty has played his entire eight-year career with the Braves.
In 168 appearances, 151 of those being starts, he has a 3.07 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 863 strikeouts. He’s made two all-star games, won three Gold Gloves and has received Cy Young Award votes twice. He was the runner-up to Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcántara for the Cy Young in 2022.
Fried is considered one of the top free-agent starting pitchers this winter. His projected market value is a six-year deal worth around $136 million, according to Spotrac. However, it’s likely he’s going to net more than that. Some insider projections put it closer to $174 million. Here on Braves on SI, we had it up toward $180 million.
However, that six-year range seems to be agreed upon.
Even if they ultimately lose one of their ace pitchers, they have the depth to make up for it. Spencer Strider will be back sometime early next season - it won't be by Opening Day but early on in the season.
The Braves also have options in the Minor Leagues. They have a proven option in Ian Anderson, who was a key pitcher for their World Series run but has been recovering from an injury as of late. They also could try rolling with Griffin Canning, who they acquired in the Jorge Soler trade. He was in the Angels rotation last season.
Most of their top prospects are pitchers as well. A.J. Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep made their MLB debuts last season and will be vying for rotation spots in Spring Training.