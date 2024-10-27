MLB Insider Predicts Max Fried's Contract in Free Agency
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried is expected to hit the open market as a free agent this winter. As one of the top free-agent starters, he's expected to get a nice contract.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted Max Fried to sign a six-year, $174 million deal in free agency. This is an average of $29 million per year. Fried was named the fifth-best free agent and the fourth-best potential free agent.
Bowden gave Fried a favorable prediction despite the possibility that teams will take his injury history into account and force him to settle.
"He’s made 28 to 30 starts in three of the last four seasons but has dealt with injuries, including left forearm neuritis each of the last two years," Bowden wrote. "Therefore, his medical reports will determine whether he lands a market-rate deal or has to take a lesser contract."
Fried battles some kind of injury every season. Last season, it was left forearm neuritis. It's also been a forearm strain, hamstring strain, blisters, just to name a few. There could be a team or two hesitant to shell out for a guy who will spend time on the Injured List.
However, that doesn't seem to be stopping Bowden from seeing him get a comparable contract to Aaron Nola (seven years, $172 million) or Carlos Rodón (six years, $162 million).
The Atlanta Braves would like to be the ones to ink Fried to the big contract this winter. However, Bowden points out that it's been a chance to re-sign him for some time.
"The Braves have tried over the last several years to extend Fried to no avail. They’ll keep trying this offseason and wait to see how he fares in the market, but they definitely want him back."
Should Fried walk, they have some options. They could go to the farm with A.J. Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep as top prospect options that have seen MLB action. Ian Anderson spent all of 2024 getting back to full strength in Triple-A but is an option to return to the rotation in 2025.
The Braves could also go sign another big name to replace Fried. In the same article, Bowden named the Braves as a top fit to sign starting pitcher Blake Snell. Signing a two-time Cy Young Award winner wouldn't be too shabby of an addition, should they have the subtraction of Fried.