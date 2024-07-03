Michael Harris is One Step Closer to Return
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has taken another step toward his return to the field. Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Giants, Braves reporter for 92.9 The Game Grant McAuley posted a video of Harris II on the field getting work in with his teammates.
A few hours before that, Harris took to social media to post a hopeful message about his recovery.
“I trust the next chapter because I know the author,” Harris said on X.
The 2022 National League Rookie of the Year has been out with a left hamstring injury since June 14 when he exited the Braves 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. An MRI indicated that he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
The Braves don’t have a specific timetable for Harris’s return. However, it was speculated at the time of his injury that he would miss at least a month. He has yet to test his hamstring by running.
When on the field this season, Harris has had a down year batting .250 with five home runs, 20 RBIs and an 84 OPS+. Regardless of the numbers this season, the young outfielder will provide some much-needed relief to the Braves outfield, which is at its limit due to lack of depth.
Perhaps when he returns, we’ll see him return to form. In his first two big league seasons, Harris batted .295 with a 124 OPS+. He’s also stolen 20 bases in each of his first two seasons along with providing a quality glove in the outfield.
Harris is only one of a few notable injuries the Braves have dealt with this season - and he’s one of the more hopeful ones.
Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr is out for the season with an ACL, and starting pitcher Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season due to a UCL injury.