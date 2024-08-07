Michael Harris Strong in First Game Back
The Atlanta Braves game on Tuesday night to open their series with the Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t have gone worse with a 10-0 loss. Fortunately, fans can look to Gwinnett for a positive on the night.
Center fielder Michael Harris II had a strong day at the plate in his first rehab game. He played in his first live game since he went down with a hamstring injury in mid-June.
Harris joined the team on the road in Memphis batting lead-off while serving as the designated hitter - probably the right call when easing him into a game after a grade 2 hamstring strain. Keeping it to the basepaths to start is good enough.
He got to work immediately drinking the first pitch of the game into left field for a leadoff single.
Harris also worked a two-out walk in the top of the fourth inning.
He would finish the night 1-for-4 with a walk. The Stripers fell to the Redbirds 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth.
Reaching base twice is a good start for the returning center fielder. During his progression, he should start seeing Triple-A pitching even better and eventually work his way into the outfield to get work there as well.
There is no timetable for when Harris will finish his rehab assignment. He’ll be with the Stripers for at least a week because Harris isn’t eligible to be activated until mid-August. Even then, the Braves might, and should, take their time with him.
While the Braves' offensive situation is looking much more concerning, they need to be cautious. Any aggravation of the current injury could end his season. The window of recovery is very slim because of how much of the season is left. So, he won’t be back until he’s good and ready.
It will be worth it. The Braves will get a key offensive reinforcement if and when Harris returns. Nearly any version of him that they get would be a major improvement over what they're getting right now.