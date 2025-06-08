MLB Insiders Don't Think Braves Are Sellers, With Exceptions
Regardless of where the Atlanta Braves currently stand, there is little confidence that they're likely to become sellers at the trade deadline.
Two MLB insiders have said with certainty that they don't see it happening. However, each have an exception: one is a player, and another one is a general scenerio.
Bob Nightengale wrote in his latest column that it's not expected. However, there is one player that he could realistically be moved.
"No matter where Atlanta is at the trade deadline, the team isn't expected to be a seller – with the possible exception of DH Marcell Ozuna, who’s a free agent after the season."
Ozuna is the most logical player to move if they Braves choose to sell anyone. Along with being a pending free agent, they is a good chance they move after this season anyway. So if they aren't in a playoff position, it makes sense rip the band-aid off early.
The longtime Braves designated hitter is 34 years old now. He's having a strong season - he has a .841 OPS - but he's starting to slow down compared to the last couple years.
Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory, in an unconnected comment, that he doesn't see the Braves being sellers either.
The one scenario in which he can see being sellers happening is if they're so far behind that it's nearly impossible to come back.
"For them to sell, they'll have to fall out of it. They're gonna have to be burried," Rosenthal said.
In the current landscape, it hard to be considered truly out of it by the trade deadline anymore, even in a tough National League.
"Even in a league as strong as the National League this season, it's hard to be burried in this format with three wild cards. If you're around .500, you got a chance. Now, they're not at .500 right now. Maybe instead of seven under at the deadline and they're 17 under then that's a different story. Then, they're burried."
If they're anywhere near close to .500, Rosenthal sees the Braves sticking it out.
When exploring potential players who could be dealt with Scott Braun, Ozuna, like Nightengale, was suggested along with Raisel Iglesias. Rosenthal threw Chris Sale's name out there, but as a way to name players would could make an impact. He doesn't actually think Sale is going anywhere.