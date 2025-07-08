MLB Network Documentary on Braves Legend to Debut This Month
Following the completion of All-Star festivities next week, MLB Network will debut a documentary discussing the life of former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. The documentary is titled Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story and will air Thursday, July 17 at 8 p.m. EDT.
The telling of Freeman's upbringing, family life and background comes as he is set to make his ninth appearance in the Midsummer Classic.
A trailer was released on MLB Network's YouTube page alongside the announcement.
According to an MLB press release, the 90-minute documentary will show "the unique way Freeman connects with fans, teammates and the game itself – capturing the humility, sportsmanship and authenticity that has made him such a beloved figure in baseball."
Featured from the Braves side of things are Braves manager Brian Snitker, Freeman's former Braves teammates Jason Heyward and Dansby Swanson. Freeman's father, Fred, was interviewed along with Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, current teammate Mookie Betts, former Dodgers teammate Justin Turner and sportswriter Tom Verducci.
With who is being interview, this should provides fans with a chance to take a trip down memory lane. Both Heyward and Swanson had All-Star performances for the Braves. Swanson was a teammate of Freeman's when the Braves won the World Series in 2021. Snitker was around for all 12 seasons in Atlanta in some capacity, whether he was the third base coach or the manager.
Freeman's story will start from his early years, overcoming the loss of his mother, to him becoming the MVP winner and two-time World Series winner.
The MLB press release stated that Freeman "reflects" on his "emotional decision" to leave Atlanta after 12 seasons to sign with the Dodgers. Fans who are interested in further insight into this decision will want to check in on this documentary.
How deep into the weeds they get, we'll have to wait and see. There has been speculation around what unfolded, notably regarding Freeman's agent, who he fired during his first season with the Dodgers.
This will be an opportunity for Freeman to go deeper into what happened and give his further thoughts on the matter.