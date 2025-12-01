Looming December Dates That Will Impact Braves

We've reached the final calendar month of 2025, but the Atlanta Braves still have plenty left to do before the New Year. Arguably, we are reaching the height of the MLB offseason with key events that will play a large role in the team's future.

Here are those key dates right here, along with how they impact the Braves. One of them even comes with Hall of Fame implications.

Dec. 7 to Dec. 10: Winter Meetings

The annual MLB Winter Meetings are back in Orlando this year. This is a big time when potential moves can happen. If the Braves are going to make a splash, or at least set the stage for one, there is a high chance that this happens during these four days.

During this time, other important events on the MLB calendar are set to occur. However, those will get their own focus in a moment.

Dec. 7: Hall of Fame Eras Committee Results Announced

This could be the year that Dale Murphy finally gets his way to Cooperstown. He's on the Eras Committee Ballot again, and there is as strong of a push to get him inducted as ever.

A campaign, "Murphy To The Hall," was launched in October to help move the discourse in the Braves legend's favor. The campaign has been promoted by politicians and other big names, including Murphy himself.

Results of the voting will be announced on MLB Network during a show at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Dec. 9: 2026 Draft lottery

Since the Braves had a down year in 2025, this event will get some focus this season. The chances of them getting the first overall pick are still slim. It sits at 4.54%. For what it's worth, those are the sixth-best odds.

The Braves could still potentially move up in the draft. Having a top-five pick to help bolster the future would still be nice, and there, in theory, would still be plenty of talent to choose from. This is a team that has a knack for developing the talent they've landed later in the draft. Applying that development to a higher pick could bode well for their future.

Dec. 10: Rule 5 Draft

As the Winter Meetings wind down, the Braves could be set to add or lose talent via the Rule 5 Draft. Last year, they added two players via this draft. However, both of them were returned to their original teams before the end of Spring Training.

Perhaps, they're willing to try again. It's an attempt to see who might stick.

On the flip side, the Braves left four eligible players unprotected at the Rule 5 deadline. A top candidate to be poached is No. 11 prospect and right-hander Blake Burkhalter. Overall, he's likely safe, but a team looking to add an arm could inquire about his services, at least for Spring Training.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI