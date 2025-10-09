MLB Pipeline Gives JR Ritchie, David McCabe Top Braves Prospect Honors
Right-hander JR Ritchie and third baseman David McCabe add more minor league accolades to their collections. MLB Pipeline has named them the Atlanta Braves Prospects of the Year. Each team had one pitcher and one position player selected.
Ritchie earns yet another prospect of the year honor. He has already been named the Braves Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. These honors come through a season that saw him quickly move up in the ranks to Triple-A. Ritchie was the starting pitcher for the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta in July and recently became a top-100 prospect.
In his overall minor league season, he had a combined 2.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, .174 BAA and 140 K’s in 140 innings pitched. Ritchie is expected to see action in the Major Leagues come next season. He might not break camp with the Braves, but he's expected to come up in due time.
McCabe, the team's No. 29 prospect, takes home the honor once again. He first won it in 2023. However, he missed the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, making 2025 a comeback year as well.
Overall, he had a slashline of .275/.376/.426 with 14 home run, leading the organization with his 132 wRC+. He spent most of the season with Double-A Columbus, but he made his way to Triple-A before the season's end.
Ahead of the season, McCabe made his first trip down to North Port for Spring Training. He appeared in nine games, batting .250 with two RBIs. With his performance this season, the Braves will likely want to see what he can do during Grapefruit League action this upcoming spring.
With some uncertainties in the infield, especially at shortstop and second base. He could prove to be a key player to look out for by the time players report.
Based on the recent track record of recipients, at least one of these players will appear in the Major Leagues next season. Drake Baldwin earned the honor in 2024, and AJ Smith-Shawver earned it in 2023. However, Smith-Shawver saw action in the Majors the same year he earned the honor.