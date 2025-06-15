MLB Teams 'Convinced' Braves Won't Sell At Deadline: Per Insider
Regardless of where the Atlanta Braves currently sit in the standings, another MLB insider is saying not to count on them giving up. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has no plans to sell.
Whoever has been in contact with the Braves doesn't foresee any seller moves coming.
"GMs who have spoken to Atlanta recently are convinced that Alex Anthopoulos has zero interest in giving up players for prospects at the trade deadline," Nightengale wrote on Sunday.
Potential free agents such as Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias appear to be sticking around at least until the end of the season. No updates on their future beyond this regular season have arisen.
While it's not specifically stated by Nightengale - the single sentence on the situation is all he wrote on the matter - it's safe to say Anthopoulos is still confident in his staff. In their current position, he sees them as still capable of rallying.
Other MLB insiders, such as the New York Post's Jon Heyman, have suggested the Braves are buyers. Two positions that the team is expected to target are shortstop and the outfield - which, in turn, translates to left field specifically.
Finding more pitching depth should be on the wish list too. The starting rotation has been solid over the last 60 days, but the bullpen has been a thorn in the Braves' side. Getting a reliable relief pitcher to bloster the back end of the bullpen is arguably necessary for a push to make the playoff, let alone in the postseason itself when it's all exclusively tough competition.
The Braves enter Sunday with a 31-38 record and sit in third place in the National League East. They're a long ways away from the top of the division, sitting 13 games back, but they're a more managed seven games back from a wild card spot. The Phillies, Giants and Padres hold the three National League wild card spots in that order.